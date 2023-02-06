Beijing accuses Washington of damaging relations after balloon shot down

Beijing has accused Washington of damaging “both sides’ efforts and progress in stabilising Sino-US relations” after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down over the coast of North Carolina at the weekend.

China has claimed that the airship was a civilian-use balloon that was being used for meteorology research when it charted off course.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said he lodged a formal complaint with the US embassy on Sunday over the “US attack on a Chinese civilian unmanned airship by military force.”

“However, the United States turned a deaf ear and insisted on indiscriminate use of force against the civilian airship that was about to leave the United States airspace, obviously overreacted and seriously violated the spirit of international law and international practice,” Mr Xie said.

President Joe Biden told reporters he gave the order to shoot down the balloon on February 1 when it was spotted over Montana, but the Pentagon advised him doing so could pose a risk to civilians on the ground.

The balloon fell roughly 9km off the Carolina coast in about 14 metres of water, the Pentagon said. The US Navy and coastguard were working to collect the balloon and its debris.

Members of the public were warned to not interact with any debris that washes ashore.

“Debris should not be touched, moved, or removed. Such items are part of a federal investigation and tampering could interfere in that investigation,” the Sunset Beach, North Carolina police department said in a statement.

The incident is the latest to have strained relations between the two superpowers, prompting Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his long-planned trip to Beijing.

Mr Blinken would have been the highest-ranked US official to visit China since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pentagon officials said the balloon first entered US airspace on January 28 when it passed over Alaska.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said all members of the Senate would be briefed on the suspected spy balloon on February 15.

A second Chinese balloon was also seen over Latin America. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the balloon was an unmanned civilian airship that inadvertently entered the area because it was “affected by the weather and because it has limited self-steering capability”.

