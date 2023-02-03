Strange object seen above Costa Rica on same day Chinese spy balloon tracked by Pentagon

An unidentified white object has been spotted in the skies above Costa Rica.

The mysterious object, which looked like a hot-air balloon, was observed over the Costa Rican Pacific on the same day the US said it was tracking a potential Chinese spy balloon hovering over North America.

Pictures and videos were soon being shared on social media — with some users speculating it may have come from space.

ÚLTIMA HORA 🇺🇸



El gobierno de Estados Unidos acaba de confirmar que han estado monitoreando un presunto globo de vigilancia que ha estado sobrevolando el norte del pais.



La confirmación llega desde el portavoz del Pentágono.



El OVNI también fue visto en Costa Rica. pic.twitter.com/3HqjQqyF1O — Eduardo Costa (@_eduucoosta) February 2, 2023

The launch of helium-inflated balloons by Costa Rica's Centre for Research in Atomic, Nuclear and Molecular Sciences (Cicanum) of the University of Costa Rica is common, according to Costa Rica’s La Nation newspaper.

But researchers at the institution said they had not launched a balloon on Thursday.

“We always do it in co-ordination with Civil Aviation, through a project with Nasa for the validation of satellite instruments and this balloon that was seen today does not really belong to us,” said Cicanum director Elian Conejo.

He said the last one released by the institution was on Friday 27 January.

¿Y esto? Ya confirmaron que se ve desde zapote, Grecia y tres ríos? #ovni #CostaRica pic.twitter.com/VNEHYiQK2l — Manuel Hernández (@ManuelManhercha) February 2, 2023

He said the type of balloon spotted on Thursday was a “tethered balloon” which could have been used for meteorological measurements.

The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday it was tracking a balloon spotted on the Canadian border earlier a few days previously.

It later entered US airspace in the state of Montana.

The US government “has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now”, Pentagon spokesman Brig Gen Pat Ryder said.

The sighting in North America sparked concerns over surveillance and intelligence gathering.

“Once the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information,” Brig Gen Ryder said.

BREAKING 🚨: The pentagon has confirmed that the unknown object over Montana yesterday was a Chinese spy balloon pic.twitter.com/cLVShhrEHb — Latest in space 🪐 (@latestinspace) February 3, 2023

He said similar balloon sightings have occurred in recent years.

NBC first reported the news, with defence officials saying leaders had debated shooting it down.

AP later reported that the military had decided not to shoot it down because of possible debris.