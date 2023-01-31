Rust shooting: Prosecutor files criminal charges against Alec Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal for the film Rust.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the documents on Tuesday naming Baldwin and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the New Mexico set.

Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed will be issued a summons to appear in court. A judge will determine if there is enough evidence to begin a trial.

Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed have long maintained their innocence in the 2021 shooting.

Jason Bowles, a lawyer for Ms Gutierrez-Reed, said the charges are the result of a “flawed investigation” and an “inaccurate understanding of the full facts”.

David Hall, assistant director, agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Ms Hutchins died shortly after a firearm held by Baldwin was discharged. Baldwin was pointing the gun at Ms Hutchins's chest when the gun went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin claims that he did not pull the trigger and that he was told there were no live rounds in the gun when it was handed to him.

An FBI report found the shooting to be an accident but said the gun that Baldwin held could not have been discharged without the trigger being pulled.

Baldwin reached a settlement with the estate of Ms Hutchins in October. As part of the settlement, Ms Hutchins's widower Matthew Hutchins will serve as executive producer on Rust.

The filming of Rust was expected to conclude with Baldwin playing the leading role and Mr Souza returning as director, USA Today reported.

