Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter

Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of Rust, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew,” District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement.

“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Ms Carmack-Altwies has also brought involuntary manslaughter charges against Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the on-set armourer who was in charge of weapons.

Rust's chief lighting technician Serge Svetnoy taking a selfie with cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set. Serge Svetnoy / AFP

The film’s first assistant director, David Halls, has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Ms Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded when a gun Baldwin was holding during a rehearsal in October 2021 fired a live bullet.

The moment Alec Baldwin learnt of Halyna Hutchins death

The 30 Rock and Working Girl actor, who was also a producer on Rust, has denied responsibility for the shooting.

Baldwin has said he was told the gun was “cold” — an industry term meaning it is safe to use — and that he did not pull the trigger. He has sued crew members for negligence.

An FBI forensic test of the single-action revolver found it “functioned normally” and would not fire without the trigger being pulled.

New Mexico's Medical Investigator Office has ruled the shooting an accident, saying the gun did not appear to have been deliberately loaded with a live round.

Authorities have been trying to determine how a real bullet made its way to the movie set.

Ms Hutchins's family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and other producers last year.

Under the agreement, filming on the low-budget movie is set to resume this month, with Ms Hutchins's husband as an executive producer.

Expand Autoplay Alec Baldwin outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico, after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film 'Rust', which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. AP

Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine