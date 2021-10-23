Alec Baldwin shooting on 'Rust' set: what we know so far about the tragedy

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin said on Friday his "heart is broken" after he fatally shot a cinematographer with a prop gun on the set of a Western about an accidental killing. He had been told the gun was safe to use.

The Hollywood actor and producer said he was "fully co-operating" with the police investigation, as law enforcement officials carried out a search of the set, about which reports of allegedly dangerous working conditions emerged.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted.

Baldwin had been handed a prop gun by an assistant director who did not know it was loaded and shouted "Cold gun" – meaning it contained no live ammunition – according to a search warrant seen by the Santa Fe Reporter.

Performing a rehearsal scene, Baldwin fired the gun, striking Hutchins in the chest, and the film's director in the shoulder. Hutchins, 42, was taken to hospital by helicopter but died of her wounds.

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," wrote Baldwin.

Production of Rust – a 19th-century Western in which Baldwin is playing the lead – has been suspended. The director Joel Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to hospital and later discharged.

The film is about a boy, 13, who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s Kansas, according to IMDb. The teen goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather (played by Baldwin) after the boy is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

Here's everything we know so far about the on-set tragedy:

No immediate charges against Baldwin

Santa Fe sheriff representative Juan Rios said Baldwin came in voluntarily and "provided statements and answered their questions," but no charges have been filed and no arrests made. Baldwin is also permitted to travel.

“He’s a free man,” Rios said.

Images of the actor, 63 – known for his roles in 30 Rock and The Hunt for Red October and his impression of former President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live – showed him distraught outside the sheriff’s office on Thursday.

Guns used in making movies are sometimes real weapons that can fire either bullets or blanks, which are gunpowder charges that produce a flash and a bang, but no deadly projectile. Even blanks can eject hot gases and paper or plastic wadding from the barrel that can be lethal at close range.

Director Joel Souza out of hospital

Actress Frances Fisher, who stars in the film, said Souza has now been discharged from hospital.

"Director Joel Souza told me he's out of hospital," she wrote on Twitter in an interaction with actress Patricia Arquette.

Souza was standing behind Hutchins when the tragic incident occurred. Hospital representatives didn't confirm the story as they were not allowed to discuss patient details.

Spotlight on working conditions on the set of 'Rust'

As the investigation proceeded, questions were raised about working conditions on the set of Rust, a small budget Western movie of which Baldwin was both star and a co-producer.

The Los Angeles Times and Deadline Hollywood cited several members of the crew and others close to the production as saying six or seven camera operators had walked off the Rust set hours before the tragedy.

Both outlets also reported that there had been at least one previous misfire with the prop gun.

"We cited everything from lack of payment for three weeks, taking our hotels away despite asking for them in our deals, lack of Covid safety, and on top of that, poor gun safety! Poor on-set safety period!" one camera crew member wrote on a private Facebook page, according to Deadline.

"Though we were not made aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is shut down," Rust Movie Productions said.

Debate rages about guns on set

The tragic on-set shooting has reignited concern about the use of prop guns, like the weapon actor Baldwin discharged. Some prop guns are non-firing facsimile weapons, but many are real guns, loaded with blank rounds instead of bullets.

While the exact type of weapon used in the shooting on the set of Rust remained unclear, an affidavit filed by New Mexico authorities on Friday said the film's assistant director grabbed one of three guns placed on a table by the armourer.

Productions using prop guns have designated weapons handlers or armourers tasked with watching the weapons on set, regularly checking that they are only loaded when needed and with the intended material, and ensuring that actors use them safely, according to industry rules and experts.

"Every armourer I've ever worked with takes that job outrageously seriously," Ben Rock, a film and television director, told Reuters in an interview.

Rock said he has pushed back on the use of firing blank rounds for years, arguing the "gritty realism" it lends can be replaced by using airsoft guns and adding visual effects in post-production.

"Why is it worth any risk?" Rock said. 'We're also pretending everything else, I don't see why we can't pretend about this too."

Rick Pallaziol, who owns the company Weapons of Choice and has leased prop weapons to television, film and theatre clients for about three decades, said he stopped renting guns that can fire rounds to film productions more than 20 years ago, because he was concerned about the risks involved with blank cartridges. Even with rules in place, a brief lapse in alertness after a long day on set can be lethal, he said.

"Protocols aren't enough," Pallaziol said. "Someone has to be really afraid at every given moment that the gun is going to go off, and when they see that it's pointed in the wrong direction, to yell bloody murder before something happens."

What exactly is a prop gun?

It’s a loose definition and could apply to anything from a rubber toy to a real firearm that can fire a projectile. However, if it’s used for firing, even just blanks, it’s considered a real gun. Chris Burbank, a former police chief in Salt Lake City who has consulted on several TV productions, said firearms for simulations during police trainings or film productions are often made so that they can only be loaded with blanks.

A blank on the other hand is a type of gun cartridge that contains gunpowder but no bullet. Still, it can cause serious hurt or kill someone who is close by, according to the Actors’ Equity Association. Film firearms safety co-ordinator Dave Brown wrote in a 2019 piece for American Cinematographer that, “Blanks expel gunpowder and hot gases out of the front of the barrel in a cone shape. This is harmless at longer ranges, but the explosion can seriously injure someone if it’s too close.”

The gun on the set of Rust was one of three that the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez, had set on a cart outside the building where a scene was being acted, according to the records. Assistant director Dave Halls grabbed the gun from the cart and brought it inside to Baldwin, unaware that it was loaded with live rounds, a detective wrote in the search warrant application.

It was unclear how many rounds were fired. Gutierrez removed a shell casing from the gun after the shooting, and she turned the weapon over to police when they arrived, the court records say.

– Additional reporting by AP, AFP and Reuters