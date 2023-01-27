Biden taps Jeffery Zients as new chief of staff

The White House on Friday announced the departure of Ron Klain as US President Joe Biden's chief of staff after two years of service.

Long-time Biden staffer Jeffery Zients will succeed him in the role.

“I’m confident that Jeff will continue Ron’s example of smart, steady leadership, as we continue to work hard every day for the people we were sent here to serve,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

Mr Zients led the Biden administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic and oversaw the largest vaccination programme in American history with the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines.

Before the pandemic, he was known for rebooting the national HealthCare.gov website after its mismanaged launch during Barack Obama's administration.

He will enter a Democratic White House facing a Republican-led House of Representatives and a federal investigation into classified documents from Mr Biden's time as vice president that were being kept in his home and former office.

Mr Klain said it was the “right time” for a transition.

“The halfway point of your first term — with two successful years behind us, and key decisions on the next two years ahead — is the right time for this team to have fresh leadership,” he said in a statement.

“I have served longer than eight of the last nine chiefs of staff, and have given this job my all; now it is time for someone else to take it on.”

Mr Klain helped guide the White House through a presidential transition after the January 6, 2021, insurrection as well as the pandemic.

Active on Twitter, he has lauded the Biden administration's successes in job creation, lowering healthcare costs, gun control legislation, climate change action and infrastructure investments.

The Associated Press cited him as telling staff in a letter on Friday: “Although much work remains ahead, as we look back on these two years, I am awestruck at what this team has done and how you have done it."

Reports say Mr Klain will depart his position shortly after Mr Biden's State of the Union address to Congress in early February.