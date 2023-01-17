US President Biden offers solidarity with UAE one year on from Houthi terror attacks

Joe Biden has offered him solidarity with the UAE on the anniversary of a terrorist strike that killed three people in Abu Dhabi.

The US President said his country will support the Emirates against any threat, saying: "We stand resolute to ensure it cannot happen again."

Three people died and six were injured when an oil distribution plant in Mussaffah was targeted by Yemen's Houthi group, in an attack condemned by world leaders.

Several further attempted rocket and drone strikes were intercepted.

"One year ago, in a terrorist attack launched from Yemen, two ballistic missiles and a series of drones targeted civilian sites in the United Arab Emirates," Mr Biden said in a White House statement.

"While the UAE’s air defense systems – a hallmark of our decades-long security partnership – shot the missiles out of the sky, three innocent civilians died during this heinous attack.

"Today, we remember the lives that were so tragically lost, and we reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the safety and security of the Emirati people. Working in close cooperation with my friend President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the United States will continue to support the UAE as it defends itself against threats – whether from Yemen or anywhere else."

Mr Biden said the United States would work to bring an end to conflict in Yemen, while ensuring security for allies in the region.

"We remain steadfast in our pursuit of diplomacy to bring a peaceful end to the war in Yemen, and the United States will continue to support the security of the UAE and our other partners in the Middle East, including providing needed military assistance," he said.

"Therefore, as we commemorate the tragic events of one year ago, we stand resolute to ensure it cannot happen again.

"As the UAE prepares to host the world to address the climate challenge during Cop28 this fall, the United States and UAE will continue our work to advance impactful new initiatives, like the Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE) and the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII). Our strong partnership is critical to building a shared future of greater peace, stability, and integration throughout the region."

Earlier, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the Emirates had grown in strength since the events of last January.

“They wanted to shake confidence in our country, but it is stronger than any terrorist threat, proud of the determination of its leadership and people and its capabilities," Dr Gargash said.