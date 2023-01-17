UAE stronger one year on from Houthi terror attacks, says Gargash

The UAE emerged from the Houthi terror attacks stronger and more determined, a top adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed has said.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, spoke a year on from the blasts in Abu Dhabi on January 17, which left three civilians dead and six injured.

The attacks on an oil distribution plant in Mussaffah were condemned by world leaders.

Several further attempted rocket and drone strikes were intercepted.

“A year has passed since the vicious terrorist attack on civilian facilities in the UAE, and the nation is more powerful and invincible and more determined to continue its development path,” Dr Gargash wrote on Twitter.

“They wanted to shake confidence in our country, but it is stronger than any terrorist threat, proud of the determination of its leadership and people and its capabilities to protect its gains and achievements and our national cohesion.”

He said the Emirates has continued to attract tourists, businesses and droves of new arrivals to work in its economy.

“The UAE is more attractive and vibrant, a regional and global business centre, an economy that exceeds half a trillion dollars, a global centre for innovation and investment, a preferred place for young people to live, work and achieve ambitions, and a source of inspiration for many looking for security, safety, opportunities for growth, development and a decent life,” he said.

In the past year, the UAE has continued its regional and global leadership role, Dr Gargash said.

“The UAE is more influential and plays a balanced role through its balanced policy and wide network of relations,” he added.

“Our leadership's vision for the future is ambitious and enlightened to dedicate the UAE's status as a country of safety and business and a partner for brothers and friends in building a more stable and prosperous region. A year has passed, and terrorism has only increased us in strength and honour.”