Doomsday Clock 2023: Scientists to update humanity's path to destruction

Atomic scientists on Tuesday will estimate how close the world is to annihilation by revealing how many seconds remain until midnight on the notorious Doomsday Clock.

The Doomsday Clock remained unchanged at 100 seconds until midnight in the past three years. It is the closest the clock has been to midnight.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists is due to update the clock during a 10am ET briefing.

Scientists last year said the decision to keep the clock level did not indicate “the international security situation has stabilised”.

“On the contrary, the clock remains the closest it has ever been to civilisation-ending apocalypse because the world remains stuck in an extremely dangerous moment,” the Bulletin said.

Many of the existential threats to humanity listed by the atomic scientists last year remain today.

And Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine and the continuing war have heightened the risks to global stability.

Relations between the US and China have grown more tense in the past year after former House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Washington's relationship with Moscow also remains fraught.

And Russian President Vladimir Putin has deepened fears of potential nuclear war by issuing threats that he would be willing to use such weapons.

Meanwhile, North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un announced plans to “exponentially” increase his country's nuclear weapons.

The last 12 months also witnessed many destructive climate disasters across the world.

Europe and the Middle East experienced record-breaking heat, the US was plagued by deadly hurricanes and fires, more than 1,000 people in Afghanistan were killed by an earthquake and India and Pakistan were ravaged by flooding.

World leaders offered some hope in the fight against climate change by reaching a historic agreement at Cop27 in Egypt.

This “loss and damage fund” was created to provide nations most vulnerable to climate change with financial assistance.

The Bulletin said it would take into account this year the war in Ukraine, biological threats, nuclear weapons, climate change, state-sponsored disinformation campaigns and disruptive technology.