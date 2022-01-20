Doomsday clock scientists to reveal risk of global destruction

Atomic scientists on Thursday will reveal just how close humanity is to obliteration when they set the new time for the Doomsday Clock.

Created 75 years ago by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, the Doomsday Clock was designed to warn the public about the perils facing the world and what must be done to address them. The symbol indicates how close the world is to destruction by how close it is to midnight.

The clock debuted at seven minutes until midnight amid nuclear tensions between the US and the Soviet Union, but moved back to 17 minutes to midnight after the two signed the Strategic Arms Resolution in 1991.

But the clock has edged ever closer to midnight in recent years. In 2020 the Doomsday clock panel set the time at 100 seconds to midnight, citing the two "existential" dangers of nuclear war and climate change.

.

"The international security situation is dire, not just because these threats exist, but because world leaders have allowed the international political infrastructure for managing them to erode," the panel said in a statement at the time.

The clock remained unchanged in 2021.

READ MORE Today's youth can win the climate fight

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists found that the Covid-19 pandemic, though raging around the world, was not an existential threat to humanity.

Scientists again pointed to the dangers of nuclear war and climate change.

Against the backdrop of climate change, the scientists noted the inauguration of President Joe Biden - who has prioritised climate change in his presidency - as a positive development and reason to keep the time unchanged.

But the threats of nuclear war and climate change are compounded by the spread of online misinformation.

"In 2020, online lying literally killed," the panel said.

National leaders must act to curtail disinformation and co-operate domestically and globally to mitigate these existential threats, they said.