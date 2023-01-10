Ellen DeGeneres shares video of raging floods in Montecito

Former daytime TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres documented the immense rainfall pounding California as her hometown of Montecito was placed under an evacuation order.

Wearing a hooded raincoat and barely audible over the raging water, DeGeneres said the overflowing creek by her home was “probably about nine feet [2.7 metres] up” and would increase by “another two feet“.

“This creek next to our house never flows, ever,” DeGeneres said as the floodwaters raged behind her.

Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/7dv5wfNSzG — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) January 9, 2023

Residents of Montecito, a Los Angeles suburb which is home to other celebrities such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey, were ordered to evacuate on Monday, which coincided with the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes.

“This is crazy on the five-year anniversary,” DeGeneres said. "We are having unprecedented rain."

This week's barrage of storms has killed at least 14 people in California as the state braced for more intense rainfall on Tuesday.

About 10,000 people were affected by Monday's evacuation order. A flood warning remained in effect on Tuesday until 10am local time.