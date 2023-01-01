Northern California hit by 5.4-magnitude earthquake

The south-east of California's Rio Dell region was struck by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake on Sunday, while still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month.

The US Geological Survey said the latest earthquake was at a depth of 27.8km.

State Route 211 at Fernbridge was closed while safety inspections were conducted on the bridge after the tremor, the California transport department said in a Twitter post.

That same region of California, in Humboldt County, was jolted by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on December 20.

It crumpled homes and roads, ruptured utility lines and left thousands of residents without running water and electricity.

In the earlier quake, at least a dozen people were injured and two died from medical emergencies that occurred during or just after the quake, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said.

Earthquake leaves homes shaken in northern California - video

The region is known for frequent seismic activity, although the 6.4-magnitude quake caused more disruption than usual in the largely rural area known for its redwood forests, seafood, lumber industry and dairy farms.

Northern California was also battered by heavy rain that caused severe flooding, submerging roads and forcing evacuations in certain areas just as residents prepared to ring in the new year.