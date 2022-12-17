Ellen DeGeneres shares favourite moments with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Ellen DeGeneres is sharing her favourite moments from her show featuring her long-time DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died on Tuesday.

"Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch. He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I’m going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours," the former talk show host posted on Twitter along with the hashtag #ILovetWitch.

She then shared a clip of a video montage of her and Boss, who worked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for nine years until it ended this year.

Boss, who became a fixture on the show after he joined in 2014, was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel on Tuesday. Page Six reported an autopsy ruled the death as suicide and said The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner had closed the case. Boss was 40.

DeGeneres shared another clip on Thursday, which showed Boss teaching her a dance move. He was a dancer and choreographer before joining DeGeneres's show, where he eventually became an executive producer. During his time on the show, he would help to get the audience on their feet, dance with DeGeneres and take part in activities and games along with many of the show's celebrity guests.

Hillary Clinton with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015. Reuters

Former US first lady Michelle Obama, Oscar-winning actress Ariana Debose, Modern Family star Julie Bowen and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were among stars who have paid tribute to Boss.

"I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. Stephen was an incredible force — someone who radiated kindness and positivity, and made sure that people around him could feel it, too. We felt his spirit in every dance, every DJ set, every piece of creativity that he brought to life. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," Obama posted along with a photo of Boss's family, which included his wife, Allison Holker, and their three children.

News of Boss's death also encouraged actor, director and producer Tyler Perry to open up about past attempts to take his own life.

Perry shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, hoping to help others by urging them to seek help.

“I like the rest of the world am shocked by the death of Stephen Boss, tWitch,” the actor said in the post, which he captioned “Life…”

Perry urged viewers to "call, ask for help if you are dealing with anything, anything that is emotionally taking you to a place that you want to end your life."

“Don’t let the darkness stop you from getting to this incredible place of light.”

