Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: Michelle Obama, Dwayne Johnson, Jojo Siwa and more pay tributes

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known for his time as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died aged 40. His wife Allison Holker, who he met on the reality show So You Think You Can Dance, confirmed the news.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” she said.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honour his memory."

Ellen DeGeneres also offered her condolences by sharing a photo of the two hugging each other on Instagram.

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," she wrote. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Oscar-winning actress Ariana Debose, who made her television debut on So You Think You Can Dance in 2009, said she was stunned to hear the news.

“My heart breaks for him, Allison and their family. My prayers are with them in this time of grief. For all the joy we see from outside sources you just never know what someone is going through,” she wrote on Instagram.

Former US first lady Michelle Obama, who was a frequent guest on the Ellen show, tweeted that she was “heartbroken” to learn about his death after saying she got to know him through her Let's Move! initiative.

"Stephen was an incredible force — someone who radiated kindness and positivity, and made sure that people around him could feel it, too. We felt his spirit in every dance, every DJ set, every piece of creativity that he brought to life," she wrote.

Modern Family star Julie Bowen posted a photo of the two together on The Ellen Show and shared her memories of him on Instagram.

“I did Ellen a gajillion times, and every time this sweet man made me smile, laugh and dance (horribly…always horribly),” she wrote. “He even came and did a guest spot on Modern Family, and it was like getting a visit from the sun. His lightness, joy and kindness filled every room he entered. It’s terrible to think he was suffering inside. Tell somebody you love them today.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted that he was “so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news” while calling tWitch a “great guy”.

Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.

Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.

So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 14, 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith called tWitch “sweet, kind and generous,” while Marlon Wayans said that he was “always such a good positive soul".

So You Think You Can Dance judge Jojo Siwa said on Instagram that her heart was beyond broken while calling Boss “a best friend and mentor not just to me but to so many,” and shared photos of them together.

“We had so many laughs, smiles, and even cries together. I know you’re in a better place now but man we are all gonna miss the hell outta you.”

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba said she was heartbroken to hear the news. “He was a special one. A good man, a husband, an artist, a dancer, an entertainer, a bright light... He was extraordinary,” she wrote on Instagram.

"Twitch, I’m at a loss… my heart seems to be frozen… like I don’t want to exhale, hoping that maybe if I don’t exhale, that someone will correct this horrible mistake. And all will be okay again."

Dancing with the Stars dancer and choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy said that he was "at a loss for words".

He continued: "I wrote few paragraphs and deleted everything because it's all so irrelevant right now. I have so much to say, but I just want to hold on to the memories I have and not try to wrap my head around this. Stephen 'Twitch' Boss was the only man I've met in the entire industry who was loved by absolutely everyone. This makes no sense at all… Rest easy my friend."

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade said he was "grateful to have had this moment with you in your light" while sharing a video of the two of them dancing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Anyone who’s had an encounter with tWitch is hurting hearing this news today. 🙏🏿 Grateful to have had this moment with you in your light.



#RIPtWitch pic.twitter.com/I1yhlS00lq — DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 14, 2022

"The world lost a bright light today," tweeted actress Kerry Washington. "Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him."

