January 6 committee to hold what is probably its final hearing

The US Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol is holding what will probably be its final public hearing on Monday afternoon before it is closed in the Republican-led House of Representatives next year.

As part of its final act, the panel reportedly could refer criminal charges against former president Donald Trump.

Among the charges includes incitement of insurrection, Politico reported. No one associated with the attack on the Capitol has faced the charge yet.

“I think that the evidence is there that Donald Trump committed criminal offences in connection with his efforts to overturn the [2020 presidential] election,” panel member Adam Schiff said on Sunday.

Mr Schiff did not confirm what charges, if any, the committee would be voting on.

The committee is reportedly also exploring referring Mr Trump to be prosecuted on charges of obstructing an official government proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the US government.

His actions leading up to and on the day of January 6 have been at the heart of the committee's work since last year.

The committee has accused Mr Trump of being central to a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 election, in which he lost to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The committee says that Mr Trump for months ignored advice from White House officials to instead pursue baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.

Buoyed by his lies, supporters of the former president stormed the Capitol on January 6 to halt Congress's obligation to certify the election results. Five people died in connection to the attack and scores were injured.

Mr Trump defied a subpoena to testify in front of the committee.

He has repeatedly attacked the integrity of the committee but its public hearings became a critical component of its relevance.

Its hearings this year featured live testimony from a White House aide and election officials pressured by the Trump administration.

The committee also released taped testimony from those closest in Mr Trump's orbit and dramatic footage of US politicians fleeing the Capitol as they were under attack.

The panel has interviewed thousands of witnesses and reviewed more than one million documents since it began its investigation.

The committee is expected to release its full report on Wednesday.