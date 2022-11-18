US attorney general names special counsel to lead Trump-related investigations

US Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate, as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the January 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

The move, which is being announced three days after Mr Trump announced his 2024 presidential candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful.

Though the appointment installs a new supervisor for the investigations — both of which are expected to accelerate now that the midterm elections are complete — the special counsel will still report to Mr Garland, who has ultimate say in whether to bring charges.

A senior Justice Department official disclosed the appointment on Friday but did not reveal the identity of the special counsel. Mr Garland was expected to provide more details later in the afternoon.

Trump representatives did not immediately return requests seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report