Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner rub shoulders with Qatari elite at World Cup

Ivanka Trump, husband Jared Kushner and family continued their tour of the Middle East by taking in football matches at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar at the weekend.

The former US president’s daughter, Mr Kushner and their three children watched the Brazil v Serbia match in a private box with Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

They were also spotted with various politicians and businessmen including Nasser Al Khelaifi, a Qatari billionaire businessman and president of French football club Paris Saint-Germain.

The couple’s tour comes after Senate Finance Committee chairman Ron Wyden raised questions about whether Qatar was involved in a $1.2 billion bailout of a New York Fifth Avenue property owned by the Kushner family that occurred while Mr Kushner was a White House adviser to his father-in-law’s administration.

The family was also seen at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud in Doha, where they watched Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 before heading to watch the Brazil game.

On Thursday, Ms Trump tweeted a photo of the family at the US v England match.

Earlier in the week, the family visited tourist sites in Egypt including the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Ben Ezra Synagogue.

The clothing line owner said earlier this month that she does not plan to “be involved in politics” following her father’s announcement that he is making a third run for the White House in 2024.

She said she wants to prioritise “private life” and focus her attention on her children.