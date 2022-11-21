Celebrity Net Worth: Ivana Trump's Manhattan home on sale for $26.5m

Ivana Trump

The late Ivana Trump’s maximalist lifestyle is now accessible to real estate investors for $26.5 million.

The Czech-American businesswoman’s estate has put her 8,725-square-foot Manhattan townhouse on sale following her death earlier this year.

The proceeds of the sale will go to her three children, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, the New York Post reported.

Ms Trump paid about $2.5 million for the 17-room property in 1992, the year her divorce from former US president Donald Trump was finalised.

She redecorated the former dental practice with baroque fittings and furniture in gold and animal print, in line with the larger-than-life aesthetic that defined the Trump real-estate portfolio.

“My mom absolutely loved that house,” Eric Trump said, the New York Post reported. “She was so comfortable there. It was the last possession in the world she would ever have gotten rid of.”

Ivana Trump also owned homes in Florida and France.

Situated in the Lenox Hill neighbourhood, the historic limestone row house has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms over six storeys — but it lacks a full kitchen.

The gilt and feline-print furniture is not part of the sale but buyers can negotiate for its inclusion, Eric Trump said.

Ivana Trump was 73 when she died in July. The former skier and model had a net worth of $100 million at the time of her death, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As part of her divorce settlement from the former US president, she received $14 million, a 45-room mansion in Connecticut and an apartment in Trump Plaza in New York City, in addition to $650,000 a year in child support and access to the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for four weeks of the year.

Ms Trump invested a part of the divorce settlement into launching several successful companies that sold beauty products, garments, jewellery and perfume.

Her business interests extended to real estate in Miami, Florida and Las Vegas, Nevada, where a proposed condominium was never built. She also owned assets in Croatia.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Newly divorced power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are among a host of celebrities named in a class-action lawsuit against FTX’s former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried following the collapse of the crypto exchange.

Other high-profile celebrities named in the suit include comedian and Seinfeld co-creator Larry David, tennis star Naomi Osaka, NBA players Stephen Curry and Shaquille O'Neil, and Major League Baseball’s David Ortiz and Shohei Ohtani, as well as the Golden State Warriors basketball team.

The suit, filed in Miami, Florida, describes the company as a Ponzi scheme and says the celebrities had endorsed unlicensed securities.

National Football League star Brady and supermodel Bundchen were perhaps FTX’s biggest ambassadors, appearing in a number of adverts for the company. They reportedly also bought stakes in the company.

The other celebrities named in the lawsuit also starred in adverts for the company.

The lawsuit is likely to be the first of many that will be brought over billions of dollars in losses on the cryptocurrency exchange, Reuters reported, quoting blockchain and cryptocurrency experts.

However, the cases will face likely obstacles including proving that US securities law applies to FTX’s products.

FTX filed for bankruptcy this month. About $10 billion in customer assets were reportedly shifted from FTX to Bankman-Fried's trading company Alameda Research, and more than $1 billion of customer funds is missing.

The financial impact on the celebrities named in the lawsuit is unclear.

Brady and Bundchen reportedly have a net worth of $250 million and $400 million, respectively, according to wealth tracking website Celebrity Net Worth.

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has invested in TMRW Sports, a sports tech start-up. Reuters

Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has joined a roster of celebrity investors backing TMRW Sports, the sports tech start-up cofounded in August by golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and sports executive Mike McCarley.

The company says it aims to build progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment.

The company’s initial investor group includes actor Justin Timberlake, tennis players Serena Williams and Andy Murray, F1’s Mark Webber, football’s Gareth Bale and Alex Morgan, as well as several players from other sports including the NFL, NBA, Premier League, NHL, e-sports and surfing.

TMRW’s first venture, a new Monday night golf competition called TGL, is part of a partnership with the PGA Tour and will tee off in 2024. It aims to bring golf to younger audiences through a high-tech game concept and custom-built arenas.

Hamilton has a net worth of $285 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Briton, 37, makes $50 million annually, the majority of which comes from his $40 million annual F1 contract with Mercedes-AMG Petronas. He took part in his 200th Formula One race with Mercedes in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Last month, the F1 driver launched a film and TV company to promote diversity and support impactful projects. Two projects are already in production, including a Formula One racing film with Brad Pitt for Apple TV+, and a documentary about Hamilton’s own life.

“I’ve always been into movies. I watch a lot. I find it a real escape. There are a lot of movies I find inspiring and I’ve always dreamt of one day doing something in this space. The question was often asked whether I would act,” he said in an interview with online news site Deadline.

The company is widely seen as the F1 driver’s post-sport retirement plan.

Hamilton has several other investments, including the Denver Broncos American football franchise, vertical farming start-up Bowery Farming, wellness beverage brand Green Drink, and grocery start-up app Zapp, according to investor information website Crunchbase.

Neat Burger, the chain of plant-based restaurants backed by Hamilton and Leonardo DiCaprio, opened its first branch in Dubai recently.

He also has a significant real estate portfolio, with properties in London, Manhattan, Geneva and Monaco.

Art dealer Larry Gagosian, who has no children, has set up a succession plan for his gallery business. Sipa Press / Rex Features

Larry Gagosian

Art dealer Larry Gagosian has announced a new board of directors for his eponymous gallery to create a succession plan for the globe-spanning operation. The board comprises staffers and external members.

Well-known collectors on the board include filmmaker Sofia Coppola, curator Francesco Bonami, artist Jenny Saville, Delphine Arnault, the eldest daughter of billionaire LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault, and hedge fund manager J. Tomilson Hill.

Quote It’s tricky to have a legacy business, particularly when there’s no family Larry Gagosian, art dealer

“I don’t know who will take over for me,” Gagosian said in an interview with The New York Times. “It’s tricky to have a legacy business, particularly when there’s no family. But we have an extremely successful business and we would like to see it live beyond me.”

Gagosian, 77, is a bachelor with no children. He owns 100 per cent of the gallery and has denied plans to sell it — although art publications have reported rumours of a sale to LVMH, which also supports the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris.

Although it is privately held, his company’s revenue is widely estimated at about $1 billion, The New York Times said.

The art dealer’s net worth is estimated at $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has a personal collection of modern art that reportedly includes works by Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons and Cy Twombly, according to Tatler magazine.