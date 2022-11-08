Midterm elections 2022: Americans head to polls on election day

Follow the latest news on the US midterm elections 2022

US voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday in a litmus test of Joe Biden's presidency, with Republicans expected to make broad gains in both chambers of Congress.

Most eyes will be on the so-called battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada to see which party will win control.

More than 43 million ballots have already been cast in the form of early voting — either through mail-in ballots or drop boxes — but Americans now will be able to head to their local polling locations in districts across the country.

In places like Maricopa County, Arizona, ballot boxes have become political flashpoints as far-right groups have monitored the sites in that have resulted in complaints of alleged voter intimidation.

And with the timing of election results to vary in each state, polling stations could become the next hotbed of political activity.

In anticipation, the Justice Department announced it would be expanding its in-person monitoring of polling places across the US to look out for potential voter intimidation tactics and civil-rights violations.

Though election results are expected to trickle in throughout the week, Democrats face slim odds at retaining their power in the House of Representatives and Senate, the two chambers that make up Congress.

Mr Biden expressed cautious optimism on Monday night when pressed on the issue.

“I think it’s going to be tough but I think we can. I think we’ll win the Senate. I think the House is tougher,” he told reporters.

Democrats spent much of the summer rallying their base on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade, but the economy and inflation are voters' most pressing concerns this year.

Republican voters have also ranked immigration as an “extremely important” concern.

If Republicans do win Congress then Kevin McCarthy, tipped to be the next House speaker, would face calls from his party to investigate and possibly impeach Department of Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas for the White House's border policies.

Mr Biden said the final two years of his term would be “more difficult” with a Republican-controlled Congress, an understatement given the party's hostility towards his domestic agenda, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and his son's potential tax crimes.

That could even spillover into future Ukraine funding. Though parties have been united in their support for Kyiv's defence against Russia, Mr McCarthy said there would no longer be a “blank check” for Ukraine if Republicans win the majority.

All of this would likely mean an ineffective final two years of Mr Biden's term before the 2024 presidential election.