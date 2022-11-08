US midterm elections live: Biden and Trump make final pitches before 2022 polls open

President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump held duelling rallies on the eve of the midterm elections to determine which party will control the US Congress.

Mr Biden called on a crowd of Maryland university students to "get out the vote" while Mr Trump told supporters in Ohio to vote in a "red wave" in what he called "the most important midterm election in American history".

The Congress is divided into two chambers: the 435-member House of Representatives and the 100-member Senate. Every seat is up for election in the House, while voters will also choose who will fill one third of the seats in the Senate.

