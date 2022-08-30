Biden to pitch gun safety proposal in US swing state

US President Joe Biden will address his administration's efforts to tackle gun violence — a top concern among American voters heading into the midterm elections — in the swing state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The White House said Mr Biden will use his visit to the town of Wilkes-Barre to call out Republicans for opposing his proposal to ban assault-style weapons.

“A majority of Americans support this … the NRA opposes it,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday, referring to the gun rights advocacy group the National Rifle Association.

“So we’re going to hear from the president about the importance of making sure we protect our communities.”

Before the elections in November, many Republican candidates are portraying Democrats as unwilling to fight growing crime rates in some parts of the country.

Republicans have also tried to pin them to the “defund the police” movement that arose out of the racial justice protests in 2020, though Mr Biden has never supported curtailing police funds.

Mr Biden's “Safer America Plan” asks Congress for $37 billion in funding to support law enforcement and crime prevention programmes. Part of the request, if approved, includes funding to hire and train an additional 100,000 police officers, a White House fact sheet showed.

Pennsylvania will be a key battleground state in November, home to a competitive Senate race that could determine which political party controls the upper chamber of Congress.

But some Democratic candidates have wrestled with whether to join Mr Biden on the campaign trail, fearing his low approval ratings could negatively affect their campaigns.

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for US senator, was not expected to join Mr Biden in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday but planned to meet him at another event next week.

Celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate who is endorsed by former president Donald Trump, has sought to portray the Democrat as reckless on crime policy.

A recent UChicago Harris/AP-NORC poll found that three quarters of Americans consider gun violence to be a major problem, and eight in 10 believe gun violence is on the rise.

A majority of respondents are in favour of banning certain types of weapons, but more people support regulations that limit who is able to purchase guns.

Mr Biden's remarks on Tuesday are part of a stretch of travel intended to buoy Democrats' chances in the midterms.

On Thursday, he is expected to deliver a primetime address in Philadelphia on what the White House has billed as “the continued battle for the soul of the nation”. Next week he is scheduled to attend events in Pittsburgh and the state of Wisconsin.

Agencies contributed to this report