Mehmet Oz wins US Senate Republican primary after rival concedes

Former hedge fund executive David McCormick conceded to TV celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz on Friday in the Republican primary race for a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania, following a recount and securing another Donald Trump-endorsed candidate in a critical midterm election.

Dr Oz, who will square off against Democrat John Fetterman in the November 8 midterm senatorial election to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey, won by a margin of 916 votes, Edison Research reported.

The race is crucial to Republican hopes of regaining control of a Senate now narrowly held by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.

“I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians behind his candidacy, behind his nomination for the Senate,” Mr McCormick said in conceding.

Dr Oz secured 419,643 votes versus 418,727 for Mr McCormick, Edison Research said.

The celebrity doctor became a household name thanks to a series of appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show, later going on to star in his own series.

If elected, he would become the first Muslim senator in US history.

Mr Trump has endorsed more than 190 candidates in the midterm contests, trying to solidify his status as the Republican Party kingmaker. His picks have not always prevailed.

The former president endorsed Dr Oz in April, after his previous pick in the race dropped out when his estranged wife alleged physical abuse and he lost a battle over custody of his children.

“I look forward to campaigning in every corner of the Commonwealth for the next five months to earn the support of every Pennsylvanian,” Dr Oz said on Friday.

Reuters contributed to this report