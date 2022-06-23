US Supreme Court strikes down New York gun law

The US Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York state law putting limits on carrying concealed handguns in public, delivering a victory to gun rights advocates as the country reels from a spate of deadly mass shootings.

The 6-3 ruling, with all conservative justices in the majority, ruled that the state's law violated a person's Second Amendment right to "possess and carry” firearms in cases of self-defence “outside the home”.

President Joe Biden said he was "deeply disappointed" in the ruling and added that it "should deeply trouble us all".

"In the wake of the horrific attacks in Buffalo and Uvalde, as well as the daily acts of gun violence that do not make national headlines, we must do more as a society — not less — to protect our fellow Americans," Mr Biden said in a statement.

The justices overturned a lower-court ruling throwing out a challenge to the law by two gun owners and the New York affiliate of the National Rifle Association, an influential gun rights group closely aligned with conservatives.

“Petitioners Brandon Koch and Robert Nash are adult, law-abiding New York residents who both applied for unrestricted licenses to carry a handgun in public based on their generalised interest in self-defence,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote.

The New York law, first passed in 1913, said a person must have a “proper cause” to apply for a concealed carry license. California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey have similar laws that could now be challenged.

The high court's decision comes after a string of mass shootings rocked the US, leaving Congress to reckon with how to properly address gun violence.

"It is outrageous that, at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Ms Hochul said the state is reviewing its options in response to the ruling, including calling a special session of the state legislature.

In delivering the court's minority opinion, liberal Justice Stephen Breyer cited the recent Buffalo and Uvalde massacres as recent examples of rising gun violence in the country.

“Many states have tried to address some of the dangers of gun violence just described by passing laws that limit, in various ways, who may purchase, carry, or use firearms of different kinds. The court today severely burdens states’ efforts to do so,” he wrote.

In response to Mr Breyer's dissent, Justice Samuel Alito cast doubt on the idea that concealed carry laws would prevent mass shootings such as the one in Buffalo.

"The New York law at issue in this case obviously did not stop that perpetrator," Mr Alito wrote.

Texas elementary school shooting — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Pallbearers carry the coffin of Amerie Jo Garza into Sacred Heart Catholic Church. AP

Members of Congress on Thursday were scrambling to pass the first gun-control legislation in decades. The bipartisan deal would support “red flag” laws, keeping firearms away from people who could do harm to themselves or others.

But the bill would not raise the minimum age to purchase automatic assault weapons from 18 to 21. The teenage gunmen in Buffalo and Uvalde both used assault-style rifles.

Agencies contributed to this report