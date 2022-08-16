'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller begins treatment for 'mental health issues'

Ezra Miller said they have begun treatment for “complex mental health issues” after a series of arrests in the US states of Hawaii and Vermont.

In a statement, the Flash star addressed their erratic behaviour in recent years, which has resulted in several charges, and also apologised for their actions.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement.

“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller was arrested in Hawaii twice earlier this year and was charged with one count of disorderly conduct after an incident at a karaoke bar. In a separate incident, they were charged with assault.

Authorities in Vermont last week charged Miller with felony burglary after police responded to a complaint in the town of Stamford on August 1, with homeowners saying several bottles of alcohol had been taken from the house. Miller is scheduled for arraignment on September 26.

Earlier this year, the parents of Tokata Iron Eyes, an 18-year-old Native American activist, filed a protection order against Miller and accused the actor of grooming their daughter and other inappropriate behaviour with her, beginning when she was 12.

Tokata Iron Eyes has disputed the claim. Representatives for Miller have not responded to requests for comment from the Associated Press on those allegations or previous arrests.

After appearing in numerous Justice League movies as The Flash, Miller is scheduled to star in a coming stand-alone movie about the superhero in June 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report