Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in US

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a string of incidents involving the embattled star of The Flash.

In a report Monday, Vermont State Police said they responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and found several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the homeowners were out.

Miller, 29, was charged after police looked at surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

The police report said Miller was found just before midnight on Sunday and was issued a citation to appear for arraignment in Vermont Super Court on September 26.

The felony charge adds to Miller's mounting legal woes and reports of erratic behaviour.

The actor was arrested twice this year in Hawaii, for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar, and second-degree assault in another incident.

Warner Bros executives appear to be standing by the troubled star. AP

The parents of Tokata Iron Eyes, 18, a Native American activist, also this year filed a protection order against Miller.

They accused him of grooming their child and other inappropriate behaviour with her as a minor from the age of 12. Tokata Iron Eyes recently told Insider that those allegations were false.

Lawyers for Miller did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Vermont felony charge or the protection order related to Tokata Iron Eyes.

After appearing in several films for Warner Bros and DC Films as the Flash, Miller will star in the standalone movie The Flash, due out in June 2023.

Although Warner Bros last week axed the nearly completed Batgirl film, the studio has indicated it remains committed to releasing The Flash.

In an earnings report last week, David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Bros Discovery, referred to The Flash.

“We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2. We are very excited about them," Mr Zaslav said. "We think they are terrific and we think we can make them even better.”