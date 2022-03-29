Actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii after karaoke bar incident

'The Flash' actor yelled 'obscenities' at patrons who began singing at bar

Kyle Fitzgerald
Mar 29, 2022

US actor Ezra Miller has been arrested in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a karaoke bar, the Hawaii Police Department said.

Miller, who stars in the coming DC film The Flash, was arrested early on Monday after police responded to a report of a disorderly patron at a bar in the town of Hilo.

Officials said Miller became upset when people began to sing karaoke at the bar and "began yelling obscenities". He then grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman and later "lunged" at a man playing darts.

The bar owner asked the actor to calm down "several times" but to no avail, officials said.

Authorities arrested and charged Miller with disorderly conduct and harassment. He was released after posting $500 bail.

The incident in Hawaii comes weeks before the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, in which Miller reprises his role as Credence Bareborne.

Miller's performance as Barry Allen/The Flash in Zack Snyder's Justice League featured in this year's Oscars, with the scene titled 'Flash Enters the Speed Force' winning the event's newly introduced "Cheer Moment" category.

Updated: March 29, 2022, 1:55 PM
