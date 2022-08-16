Pakistani doctor pleads guilty to terrorism charge in US

A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research co-ordinator pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a terrorism charge, more than two years after he was arrested for telling FBI informants that he pledged his allegiance to ISIS and wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the US.

Online court records show Muhammad Masood pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation.

A sentencing date has not been set.

US prosecutors say Masood was in the US on a work visa.

They said that starting in January 2020, Masood made statements to paid informants, who he believed were ISIS members, pledging his allegiance to the group and its leader.

Prosecutors said Masood expressed his desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS and to carry out lone wolf attacks in the US.

The Mayo Clinic has previously confirmed Masood was a former employee at the medical centre in Rochester, Minnesota, but was not employed there at the time of his arrest.

ISIS Beatles face US justice — in pictures