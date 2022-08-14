Man drives car into barricade at US Capitol, firing weapon before shooting himself

A man drove car into barricade near the US Capitol, firing gun into the air before fatally shooting himself, police in Washington said.

CNN reported that the incident happened shortly after 4am, when the man drove his car into a barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street.

Read More Aircraft causes brief US Capitol evacuation

He then exited his car, which became “engulfed in flames”, and fired several shots into the air, Capitol Police said in a statement.

Capitol Police said the man shot himself as the officers neared. He was later pronounced dead.

“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons,” the statement read.

“Our investigators are looking into the man's background.”

It comes at a time when law enforcement authorities across the country are facing an increasing number of threats and federal officials have warned about the potential of violent attacks on government buildings in the days since the FBI’s search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The attack is reminiscent of an incident when a man drove a vehicle into two Capitol Police officers at a checkpoint in April 2021, killing an 18-year veteran of the force.

Authorities said no other injuries were reported and police do not believe any officers returned fire.

AP contributed to this report