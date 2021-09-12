Six US Capitol police officers subject to disciplinary action

Insurrectionists loyal to former president Donald Trump confront US Capitol Police officers outside the Capitol in Washington, January. AP

Following an internal investigation, US Capitol Police have recommended disciplinary action for six officers who responded to the attacks that took place after a Save America rally at the Ellipse in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.

Initially, 38 internal investigations relating to misconduct were opened. Of those investigations, six cases sustained violations and were recommended for disciplinary action: three for conduct unbecoming; one for failure to comply with directives; one for improper remarks; and one for improper dissemination of information.

Another case about an official who was accused of unsatisfactory performance and conduct unbecoming is still pending. The administrative investigation started after a criminal investigation, but charges were not filed.

Officer names, witness names, and complainant names were redacted.

“The six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers,” Capitol Police said. “On January 6, the bravery and courage exhibited by the vast majority of our employees was inspiring.”

The Justice Department did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime, according to the release.

At the rally, then president Donald Trump encouraged thousands of rioters to make their way to the Capitol where they knocked over barriers, broke windows and attacked Capitol police officers with flagpoles, their fists and other weapons.

"We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore," Mr Trump told the crowd.

“Let’s have trial by combat,” said Mr Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who also spoke at the rally.

More than 630 people have been charged in connection with the attack that led to five deaths. According to the FBI's Terrorist Screening Database, most are suspected to be white supremacists and members of anti-government groups, including the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and Three Percenters.

They verbally threatened the lives of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence and progressive New York Congressperson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Officer Brian Sicknick died following the attack and one protester was shot dead when she tried to breach the House chamber.

Four police officers — one Capitol Police officer and three D.C. Metropolitan Police Officers — committed suicide following the attack.

On social media, which has helped identify many of the attackers, some officers could be seen moving barricades aside as if to help the rioters to gain entry into the buildings.

Last month, seven US Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former Mr Trump, saying that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly attack on Congress.

