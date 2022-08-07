Killings of Muslim men in New Mexico may be linked, police say

Police in New Mexico state and federal agencies are investigating four murders of Muslim men in the south-western US state that they say could be connected.

Just before midnight on Friday, Albuquerque Police officers responded to a lethal shooting of a man in his mid-20s. He was a Muslim and native of South Asia, but his identity has not been released yet.

The police department believes that his murder could be connected to three other recent killings of Muslim men of South Asian descent in New Mexico.

On August 1, Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, was killed. Less than a week before that, on July 26, Aftab Hussein, 41, was also killed. Both men were from Pakistan and worshipped at the same mosque.

The police now say there is a connection between these two murders. They are are also looking into whether there is a link to the killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, a Muslim immigrant from Afghanistan, in November.

The Albuquerque police department said the FBI was helping in the investigation, and the city is offering a $20,000 reward for information on the murders.

Anyone with tips about these murders is urged to call Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/YISGwPN442 — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) August 6, 2022

Hussain, who was killed last Monday, was the planning and land use director for the city of Espanola. Hussein, murdered on July 26, worked at a local cafe.

The police did not give details on why they thought the killings may be connected, but said they believed the Muslim community was being targeted.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham called the killings "deeply angering and wholly intolerable”.

"The targeted killings of Muslim residents of Albuquerque is deeply angering and wholly intolerable," Ms Grisham said. "I am sending additional State Police officers to Albuquerque to work in close coordination with APD and the FBI to bring the killer or killers to justice — and they WILL be found. We will continue to do everything we can to support to the Muslim community of Albuquerque and greater New Mexico during this difficult time.”

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the man killed on Friday was attacked after attending the funeral service for the two Muslim men murdered in the past two weeks.

He “was shot to death in a car park of an organisation that offers services for refugees and asylum seekers”, the report said, citing a spokesman for the Islamic Centre in Albuquerque.

Local officers tried to reassure the community at a press conference on Saturday, and said they were devoting all necessary resources to the investigation.