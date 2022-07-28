Biden and Xi speak amid tension over Taiwan

US President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday morning as concerns mount over a possible visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The call, the fifth between the two leaders, began at 8.33am Washington time, the White House said, and had a broad agenda, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The White House added that it is important that the leaders of the world's two largest economies are in regular communication.

“This is about keeping the lines of communication open with the president of China, one of the most consequential bilateral relationships that we have, not just in that region, but around the world, because it touches so much,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.

The Biden administration also believes leader-to-leader engagement is the best way to de-escalate tension over Taiwan, Reuters said, citing one person briefed on planning for the call.

Beijing has issued escalating threats over Ms Pelosi's potential visit Taiwan. Mr Kirby said the White House would provide her with “all the context” she needs about making a decision on the visit, noting that an announcement on the trip has not yet been made.

The White House earlier this week said Ms Pelosi's potential trip to the island would not be a topic of discussion during the call, as there is “no trip to speak to at this time”.

Under the “one China” policy, the US does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan and recognises Beijing as China's government, but it does supply military equipment for the island's defence.

The US reiterated the policy has not changed despite speculation over Ms Pelosi's possible trip.

Mr Biden is also planning to discuss climate and economic issues, as well as the idea of placing a price cap on Russian oil to punish the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

“China’s aggressive course of behaviour in the Indo-Pacific” would also be a topic of discussion between the two leaders, Mr Kirby said.