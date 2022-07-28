US economy enters 'technical recession' as GDP contracts for a second quarter

The US economy has shrunk for the second quarter in a row, triggering one definition of a “technical recession”, as record-high inflation and aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve slowed business and housing demand.

The nation's gross domestic product fell at an annual rate of 0.9 per cent in the second quarter, after falling at annual rate of 1.6 per cent in the previous quarter, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday.

While a second consecutive quarterly decline in GDP meets the standard definition of a “technical recession”, the National Bureau of Economic Research is the official arbiter of recessions in the US.

It defines such an event as “a significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in production, employment, real income, and other indicators.”

Job growth averaged 456,700 per month in the first half of the year, which is generating strong wage gains. Still, the risks of a downturn have increased. Homebuilding and house sales have weakened while business and consumer sentiment have softened in recent months.

“Coming off of last year’s historic economic growth — and regaining all the private sector jobs lost during the pandemic crisis — it’s no surprise that the economy is slowing down as the Federal Reserve acts to bring down inflation,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“My economic plan is focused on bringing inflation down, without giving up all the economic gains we have made.”

He was expected to comment publicly on the economy and a legislative attempt to quell inflation later on Thursday.

The White House is vigorously pushing back against the recession chatter as it seeks to calm voters before the November 8 midterm elections that will decide whether Mr Biden's Democratic Party retains control of the US Congress.

Earlier this week, Mr Biden told reporters: “We're not gonna be in a recession in my view.”

Pointing to the nation's low unemployment rate, he said: “My hope is that we go from this rapid growth to steady growth and we'll see some coming down. But I don't think we're, God willing, going to see a recession.”

The GDP report comes at a time when consumers and businesses are facing soaring prices due to inflation. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced it was raising its interest rates by 75 basis points to mitigate the price increases.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that he did not believe the US was in a recession, pointing to a strong labour market, among other economic factors.

