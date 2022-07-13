US inflation hits 9.1%, highest rate in 40 years

Soaring costs for fuel, food and rent caused inflation to hit a new 40-year high in June, placing further economic pressure on US households and likely assuring more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Consumer prices rose by 9.1 per cent compared with a year earlier, the largest gain since 1981, data from the US Labour Department showed on Wednesday. Prices rose by 1.3 per cent from May to June, after they had risen by 1 per cent from April to May.

The so-called core consumer price index, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, advanced 0.7 per cent from the prior month and 5.9 per cent from a year ago, above forecasts.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Wednesday's figures, White House Press Secretary Karinne Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration expected the headline number to be "highly elevated".

The price increases reflect the growing impact inflation has placed on families as costs for necessities such as fuel and food rise faster than average incomes.

The inflation figures will mean Fed officials continue their aggressive interest-rate policy, and adds further pressure on President Joe Biden's administration to get prices under control ahead of the midterm elections later this year. The ongoing spike in inflation has caused Mr Biden's approval ratings to slump.

Forty per cent of adults believe tackling inflation should be a top priority this year, according to a June AP-NORC poll. That figure is up from 14 per cent of those who said so in December.

While many economists have suggested the latest data will be the peak in the current inflationary cycle, several factors such as housing stand to keep price pressures elevated for longer. Geopolitical risks including Covid lockdowns in China and Russia’s war in Ukraine also pose risks to supply chains and the inflation outlook.

Relentless inflation has prompted Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other central bank officials to engage in a series of rate hikes in an attempt to slow the price hikes. The Fed is expected to raise its short-term rate by three-quarters of a point this month, with other rate hikes likely to follow in the coming months.

Mr Powell said at a news conference last month that there must be a "series of declining monthly inflation readings" before the Fed would dial back its rate hikes.

Agencies contributed to this report