AOC and US Congress members arrested at abortion protest outside Supreme Court

At least 17 Democratic politicians, including progressive congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, were arrested at an abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Tuesday, police said.

US Capitol Police said on Twitter that the demonstrators blocked traffic on a nearby road and were given three warnings before officers arrested them.

"We made a total of 35 arrests for crowding, obstructing or incommoding," the police said. "That arrest number includes 17 members of Congress."

The demonstration came three weeks after a historic ruling by the Supreme Court that overturned the 1973 landmark decision of Roe v Wade, which guaranteed women's access to abortion.

"Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow members of Congress outside the Supreme Court," Ms Omar, a representative from Minnesota, said on Twitter.

"I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights."

Representative Carolyn Maloney of New York was also arrested.

"There is no democracy if women do not have control over their own bodies and decisions about their own health, including reproductive care," Ms Maloney said.

"The Republican Party and the right-wing extremists behind this decision are not pro-life, but pro-controlling the bodies of women, girls and any person who can become pregnant."

Footage from the protest showed Ms Ocasio-Cortez, Ms Omar and others being led away, not in handcuffs, and waving to supporters.