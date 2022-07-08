Sandra Douglass Morgan named as first black female president in NFL history

The Las Vegas Raiders have named Sandra Douglass Morgan as the team's new president, making her the first black woman to hold that position in NFL history.

The Las Vegas native is a former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman and was most recently with the law firm Covington & Burling, LLP.

“It is the honour of a lifetime to join the Raiders at one of the most defining times in the team's history,” Ms Morgan said.

READ MORE Congress hears Washington Commanders NFL team owner conducted 'shadow' probe

“This team's arrival in Las Vegas has created a new energy and opportunities we never dreamt possible. I look forward to taking this team's integrity, spirit and commitment to excellence on the field into every facet of this organisation.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis, who moved the team to Las Vegas from Oakland, California in 2020, praised Ms Morgan.

Welcoming the future 🏴‍☠️



Meet our new President Sandra Douglass Morgan. pic.twitter.com/MkBcregNfl — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 7, 2022

“I am thrilled that Sandra has agreed to join the Raiders family,” Mr Davis said.

“Her experience, integrity and passion for this community will be invaluable to our organisation. From the moment I met Sandra, I knew she was a force to be reckoned with. We are extremely lucky to have her at the helm.”

The franchise has recently seen rapid turnover of team presidents.

“Let me be clear, I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed,” Ms Morgan said in a letter to members of the organisation, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“I've given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I've done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders.

“Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same.”