US Great Salt Lake hits new historic low for second time in a year

The Great Salt Lake in the US has hit a new historic low for the second time in less than a year, as the megadrought worsened by climate change continues to shrink the largest natural lake west of the Mississippi.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources said in a news release the Great Salt Lake dipped on Sunday to 1,277.1 metres — lower than the previous historic low set in October, which at the time matched a 170-year record.

Docks are shown empty at the Great Salt Lake Marina in January. The boats were removed last year to keep them from getting stuck in the mud. AP

Lake levels are expected to keep dropping until autumn or winter, the agency said.

Dwindling water levels at the giant lake to the west of Salt Lake City puts millions of migrating birds at risk and threatens a lake-based economy that’s worth an estimated $1.3 billion in mineral extraction, brine shrimp and recreation.

The expanding amount of dry lakebed could also send arsenic-laced dust into the air that millions breathe, scientists say.

READ MORE Body in barrel found near Las Vegas in drought-shrunken Lake Mead

The state's Republican-led legislature is trying to find ways to reverse the trend, but it won't be easy.

Water has been diverted away from the lake for years for homes and crops in the nation's fastest-growing state that is also one of the driest.

Nevada's Lake Meade at historic lows — in pictures