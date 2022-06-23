US raids home of Trump-era Justice Dept official before Capitol riot hearing

US law enforcement raided the home of a Donald Trump-era Justice Department official before a Thursday hearing into the role that he played in the former president's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The hearing by the House of Representatives' select committee on January 6, 2021, will take the public into the White House on January 3, 2021, when there was a discussion of Mr Trump possibly firing Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replacing him with Jeffrey Clark.

Russ Vought, the former director of the US Office of Management and Budget who recently hired Mr Clark to work for his legal advocacy group Centre for Renewing America, confirmed the raid on Mr Clark's home on Twitter.

He said more than a dozen federal law enforcement officials searched Mr Clark’s house in a pre-dawn raid, “put him in the streets in his pjs, and took his electronic devices”. ABC News said the raid took place on Wednesday.

The US Attorney's Office confirmed there was law enforcement activity on Wednesday in the Lorton, Virginia, suburb of Washington near where Mr Clark lives.

Mr Rosen was set to testify before the House committee along with Richard Donoghue, former acting deputy attorney general, and former assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel Steven Engel.

According to committee aides, Justice Department officials also were asked to take steps to encourage some states, such as Arizona and Georgia, to engineer Trump victories over Democrat Joe Biden even though Mr Biden was the winner in those contests.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice on Wednesday delivered grand jury subpoenas to two Republican Party officials in Georgia, as well as to Trump campaign aides in Michigan, Arizona and New Mexico, The New York Times and The Washington Post reported.

The Detroit News reported that a group of Michigan Republicans who signed a certificate falsely claiming to cast the state's electoral votes for Republican Mr Trump in December 2020 are receiving grand jury subpoenas from federal officials. The newspaper quoted several sources.

The Justice Department is investigating whether there was a plot to advance alternative slates of fake electors in battleground states with the goal of overturning the election result.

According to one subpoena seen by Reuters that is focused on the phoney slate of electors in Georgia, investigators are seeking copies of documents from October 2020 related to “any effort, plan or attempt to serve as an elector in favour of Donald J Trump and/or (Vice President) Mike R Pence”.

They also are seeking copies of communications between would-be electors and any federal government employees, as well as communications involving Trump allies, including lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman.

On Twitter earlier this year, Mr Clark called himself “one of the top targets of the politically motivated J6 committee”.

He is also separately facing investigations by the Justice Department's inspector general, as well as the Washington Office of Disciplinary Counsel, the office that probes attorney misconduct.

