January 6 hearings: Trump's pressure on Justice Department under scrutiny

The US House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to focus on Donald Trump's efforts to pressure the Department of Justice to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Thursday's public hearing will highlight the former president's attempt “to corrupt the country's top law enforcement body, the Justice Department, to support his attempt to overturn the election”, chairman Bennie Thompson said.

Committee members are expected to revisit how Mr Trump tried to install a sympathiser in the top post of the Justice Department the weekend before the deadly insurrection.

“We'll look specifically at how the president was trying to misuse the department to advance his own agenda to stay in power at the end of his term,” an aide to the committee told The Associated Press.

“And we'll also look at how the former president threatened to replace or fire leadership within the [department] and how, again, a few senior Republican officials within the [department] stood up to Trump's pressure campaign,” the aide said.

Scheduled to give evidence were Jeffrey Rosen, acting attorney general in the final days of the Trump administration; his deputy, Richard Donoghue; and Steven Engel, a former assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel.

During his testimony on Thursday, Mr Rosen will tell the panel that the view that the 2020 election was “stolen and corrupt” was wrong then and today, US media reported, citing his written opening statement.

Mr Rosen assumed the post following former attorney general William Barr's resignation in December 2020.

The former president considered replacing Mr Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, a mid-level official who supported Mr Trump's claims of fraud.

Mr Trump abandoned the plan after Mr Rosen, Mr Donoghue, Mr Engel and White House counsel Pat Cipollone threatened to resign en masse during a January 4, 2021, meeting.

The committee will take a break from its public hearings after Thursday because of “significant new streams of evidence”, Mr Thompson told reporters.

Two more public hearings are expected some time in “late July” with the potential for more hearings later on, Mr Thompson said.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report