Biden calls for 'gas tax holiday' amid soaring prices

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to enact a three-month federal gasoline tax holiday as petrol prices around the country continue to hit new highs.

Mr Biden also urged states to provide more relief for drivers by suspending their state fuel taxes "or helping consumers in other ways", the White House said on Tuesday.

The Biden administration has been mulling the idea of calling for a fuel tax holiday for months while it faces increasing pressure over petrol prices and as the US leader's approval ratings continue to slump.

News of the announcement came on Tuesday night. Mr Biden was expected to deliver remarks on US gas prices on Wednesday afternoon.

Congressional approval would be needed to suspend the 18 cents (Dh0.66) a gallon tax on petrol and the 24 cents a gallon tax on diesel. But with members of Congress reluctant to act, Mr Biden's pitch will likely only be symbolic.

Democratic and Republican legislators have expressed scepticism over implementing the measure. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi previously said it would not help customers if US oil companies retain the savings.

"President Biden understands that a gas tax holiday alone will not, on its own, relieve the run up in costs that we’ve seen," the White House said.

"But the president believes that at this unique moment when the war in Ukraine is imposing costs on American families, Congress should do what it can to provide working families breathing room."

The sanctions slapped on Russia by the US, along with inflation and increased demand, have caused petrol prices to soar. The national average reached $5 per gallon earlier this month, data from GasBuddy, a fuel-saving website, showed.

Despite the soaring costs at the pump, Americans are expected to hit the road in record numbers this summer. Forty-two million Americans are forecast to travel 80 kilometres or more by car during the July 4 holiday weekend, motorist group AAA reported.

And with airline prices 14 per cent more expensive this year than in 2021, only 7 per cent of this year's travellers are expected to travel by plane, the AAA said.

Previous efforts by the Biden administration to mitigate rising prices, such as tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, have done little to ease prices for consumers.

Suspending the federal gas tax would cost the Highway Trust Fund $10 billion in revenue, but the White House said the fund could be made whole by other revenue.

Reuters contributed to this report