Jerome Powell in the hot seat as US battles record inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was expected to be grilled by US senators on Wednesday as Americans face a summer of record-high prices for petrol, groceries and other goods.

The Senate Banking Committee was due to question Mr Powell on the central bank's plan to fight inflation and his view on the US economy. He is also expected to speak before the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday.

Mr Powell previously received praise for his handling of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, including from ranking members of the banking committee, but the Fed is now grappling with the growing threat of a recession.

The central bank has also been limited in its ability to react to the lingering effects of the pandemic as well as soaring food and petrol prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In an effort to tamp down record prices, the Fed last week raised interest rates by 75 basis points, its largest increase since 1994. The move came after US government data showed inflation had risen by 8.6 per cent in May.

“We're not seeing progress and we want to see progress and that's really another part of why we did what we did today,” he said in announcing the latest rate increase.

US empty food shelves — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Bottles of Huy Fong Foods Sriracha sauce are displayed on a supermarket shelf in Larkspur, California. Getty Images / AFP

Mr Powell expressed hope the central bank could achieve a “soft landing”, meaning raising interest rates to prevent a recession without causing a severe downturn. In its monetary policy report last week, the Fed said its commitment to restoring price stability is “unconditional”.

President Joe Biden last month underscored his respect for the Fed's independence during a meeting with Mr Powell.

However, with his approval ratings sinking and the Democrats poised to lose at least one chamber of Congress in November, the president has publicly shifted responsibility for tackling inflation on to the Fed.

And in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal, Mr Biden said the central bank has a “primary responsibility to control inflation”.

About 83 per cent of Americans hold a pessimistic view about the economy, a recent Wall Street Journal-Norc poll showed, with more than one third of respondents saying their financial situation is worse today than one year ago.

