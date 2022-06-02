Tulsa hospital shooting: at least 5 dead in Oklahoma medical building

A man armed with a rifle and a handgun killed four people inside a medical complex in the US city of Tulsa in Oklahoma on Wednesday before shooting himself dead, police said.

It is the latest of a series of mass shootings in the US.

Police arrived at the St Francis Hospital campus three minutes after receiving a call about the shooting on Wednesday afternoon and followed the sound of gunfire up to the Natalie Building's second floor, Tulsa deputy police chief Eric Dalgleish told reporters.

UPDATE — we now have 5 dead, including the shooter, in the active shooter situation at the Natalie Building on the St. Francis Hospital Campus. — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 2, 2022

Officers made contact with the victims and the suspect five minutes later, Mr Dalgleish said.

Police responses have come under increased scrutiny after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a Texas school classroom last week while officers waited outside for nearly an hour.

Asked by reporters whether police had refreshed training or thinking about active shooters after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, Mr Dalgleish said: "I think that's probably fresh on everyone's minds."

"I will say Tulsa revisits that topic regularly. I was very happy with what we know so far regarding the response of our officers," Mr Dalgleish said.

READ MORE On centenary of the Tulsa massacre, America must confront history

Wednesday's incident in Tulsa came on the heels of mass shootings that have reignited debates about gun control. Two weeks before the Uvalde shooting, a white gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in a black neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York.

Police in Tulsa said they were trying to determine the suspect's identity, who they estimated was aged between 35 and 40, and had no details yet on his motive.

The Natalie Building contains doctors' offices including an orthopaedic centre, Mr Dalgleish said. He said he believed the victims included employees and patients.

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting and offered support to state and local officials in Tulsa, a city of about 411,000 people that is 160km north-east of the capital Oklahoma City.