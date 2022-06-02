Biden credits Saudi Arabia's 'courageous leadership' as he welcomes Yemen truce extension

US President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed the extension of a UN-brokered truce between Yemen's warring parties, and said Saudi Arabia had demonstrated “courageous leadership” by endorsing and enacting its terms.

The UN's Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg earlier announced that the existing ceasefire, which began in April on the first day of Ramadan, had been extended by two months.

“The last two months in Yemen, thanks to the truce brokered in April, have been among the most peaceful periods since this terrible war began seven years ago,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

The president said Oman, Egypt and Jordan had also played roles in enabling the truce process.

“The United States will remain engaged in this process over the coming weeks and months” and is focused on deterring threats to its friends and partners, Mr Biden added.

He said that it is important for the parties in the conflict to work to make the truce permanent.

“I urge all parties to move expeditiously towards a comprehensive and inclusive peace process. Our diplomacy will not rest until a permanent settlement is in place,” Mr Biden said.