Yemen truce extended for two months, UN envoy says

Yemen’s warring parties agreed on Thursday to extend a two-month nationwide truce, the UN envoy to the country Hans Grundberg said.

Mr Grundberg has been holding talks with parties to the conflict for the past two months to ensure a continuation of the nationwide ceasefire that has largely held and brought calm to Yemen.

The ceasefire started on the first day of Ramadan.

"For the past two months, Yemenis have experienced the tangible benefits of the truce," Mr Grundberg said,

"Civilian casualties have dropped significantly, fuel deliveries through Hodeidah port have increased considerably and commercial flights resumed to and from Sanaa International Airport after almost six years of closure."

Part of the truce renewal is lifting the Houthi siege on Taez province.

Representatives from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the internationally recognised government have been meeting face-to-face under UN auspices for the first time in years to make progress towards opening roads in Taez and other provinces, as well as introducing nationwide military de-escalation mechanisms, Mr Grundberg said.

For years, the rebels have taken control of the economy in Taez and are keeping civilians boxed in using checkpoints and roadblocks.

Humanitarian agencies said people who needed urgent medical assistance often died on their way to Aden or Sanaa because of the disruption.

Mr Grundberg said he would continue to engage with the parties "to implement and consolidate all elements of the truce in full, and move towards a sustainable political settlement to the conflict that meets the legitimate aspirations and demands of Yemeni women and men".