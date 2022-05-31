US's Antony Blinken discusses efforts to extend Yemen truce with Saudi counterpart

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed on a call the kingdom's efforts to extend a truce in Yemen, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia tweeted on Tuesday.

The pair "discussed efforts to avoid the economic, environmental and humanitarian threats posed by the Safer oil tanker in the Red Sea region."

The UN is trying to raise funds to replace the ageing oil tanker moored off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea that risks spilling millions of barrels of oil into the sea unless urgent action is taken. The Houthis have for years blocked access or the unloading of the cargo aboard but recently agreed to the UN plan to get a new floating storage platform.

The two ministers also discussed the challenge posed by Iran's nuclear program and its destabilising behaviour in the region, and opportunities for increased cooperation on regional issues, the statement said.

They also touched on the Ukraine crisis, it added, as well as the need for a global response to the food security crisis.

US Special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking told The National last week that Washington was “cautiously optimistic” about extending the truce.

“There really is a big drop in fighting. No cross-border attacks … the truce provides the best chance that Yemen has had since this conflict began to really turn a corner to end the violence," he said.

Since the truce came into effect on April 2, civilian casualties have halved and officials within the Yemeni government as well as in the Saudi-led coalition have expressed their keenness on extending the cessation of hostilities.

Both the government in Aden and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have said they are keen to extend the two-month agreement.

The truce came in at the start of Ramadan and has largely held despite what the Yemeni government report as Houthi violations. But the deal is set to expire in early June unless there's an agreement on extending it.

The first major result of the ceasefire was the first flight from rebel-held Sanaa since the war began over five years ago. The second step, a discussion on ending the Houthi blockade around the city of Taiz was delayed but took place late last week. Further flights are expected from Sanaa in the coming days.

UN envoy Hans Grundberg has said the truce has had a “considerable positive impact on the daily lives of many Yemenis".

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015 at the request of the internationally recognised government led by former President Abdrabu Mansur Hadi.

Mr Hadi stepped down in April to make way for a presidential council created after intra-Yemeni political discussions in Riyadh. The Houthi rebels rejected the choice of venue and refused to take part.