Washington ‘cautiously optimistic’ about renewal of Yemen truce, US envoy says

Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, is “cautiously optimistic” a two-month truce in the war-torn nation will be extended and hopes it will lead to a permanent settlement.

In an interview with The National, Mr Lenderking said extensive intra-Yemen and regional talks are under way to renew the truce that expires on June 2.

“We are cautiously optimistic, but there's a lot of hard work that has to be done over the course of the next two weeks,” he said.

The US envoy described the truce as a possible game changer in the more than seven-year war.

“There really is a big drop in fighting. No cross-border attacks … The truce provides the best chance that Yemen has had since this conflict began to really turn a corner to end the violence, to move into a political process that allows Yemenis to decide the future of their own country,” he said.

Washington is hoping to capitalise on this by achieving another temporary truce that will ultimately lead to a permanent ceasefire.

“We are we definitely talking about [ending the war] and thinking about it,” Mr Lenderking said.

“The UN is working on a framework that is based on the consultations that they've been hosting over the last two months in Amman.”

A Yemenia Airways plane is greeted with a water cannon salute at Sanaa International Airport in Yemen after the first commercial flight in six years prepares to leave the capital Sanaa. Reuters

But concrete commitments from the warring parties including the Houthi rebels have to be achieved, he said, and these include an improvement of the humanitarian situation, commercial access to Yemen, a resumption of fuel shipments, the lifting the Houthis’ siege of Taez and resuming flights from the country's airports.

Last week, the first commercial flight in nearly six years took off from the airport in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, and landed in Jordan. Egypt is also considering a resumption of flights to Sanaa.

“The flights [from Sanaa] to Cairo, that’s going to be a big development if that happens in the next couple of days,” Mr Lenderking said.

As to the truce, Mr Lenderking credited a sense of war fatigue within Yemen as well as efforts by regional powers and UN envoy Hans Grundberg for reaching this point.

“This wouldn't happen without countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman supporting this effort and that’s very significant,” he said.

The US envoy also pointed to Iran's playing a positive role in welcoming the April 2 ceasefire.

“We'd like to see more of this constructive engagement from Iran because we don't see that inside Yemen,” he said.

Asked if Iran was still working towards keeping the peace in Yemen despite stalled nuclear talks in Vienna, Mr Lenderking said: “That seems to be the case. I don't want to take anything for granted though, but we have seen the Yemen truce and de-escalation moving forward while the talks in Vienna have been stalled.”

He added that he is in close consultation with Rob Malley, the US special envoy to Iran, to “compare notes”.

Last week, Yemen marked the 32nd anniversary of its unification, though more than seven years of civil war have led many to see unification as a failure.

When asked about fears that Yemen may split, Mr Lenderking said the US supports Yemen’s “territorial integrity, its unity but these are issues that the Yemeni people are going to have to agree on”.

“It's Yemenis and not outsiders that are going to determine the future for Yemen.”

Mr Lenderking acknowledged that arms are still being smuggled into Yemen despite the truce and said that the conflict is fuelling the rise of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and ISIS in Yemen.

He added that Washington is closely co-ordinating with Saudi Arabia and the UAE on counter-terrorism efforts.

“It's a big problem and we don't have the resources that we really need to put into this particular fight [against smuggling and counter-terrorism],” he said.

