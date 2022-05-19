UN envoy highlights Iran's humanitarian situation amid stalled talks over nuclear deal

Sweeping US sanctions imposed on Tehran have badly impacted Iran’s economy and worsened the humanitarian situation in the country, a United Nations special envoy said on Wednesday.

According to Alena Douhan, the UN special rapporteur on unilateral coercive measures, the sanctions have affected Iran’s main export groups, banks, several companies and nationals, and pharmaceutical and food production.

Former president Donald Trump pulled America out of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in 2018, citing Iran's continued missile development and regional meddling. He re-imposed US sanctions lifted under the deal and introduced new, tougher measures against Tehran.

The nuclear deal had granted Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for strict curbs on its nuclear programme. Talks in Vienna to revive that deal — something the Biden administration is trying to do — have stalled.

Ms Douhan, a Belarusian who was appointed in 2020 and reports to the UN Human Rights Council, said the “sanctions have been substantially exacerbating the humanitarian situation in Iran”.

The measures have led to inflation and growing poverty, and depleted state resources for dealing with the basic needs of people with low income and other vulnerable groups, Ms Douhan told reporters at a press conference in Tehran.

She said people suffering from “severe diseases, disabled people, Afghan refugees, women-led households and children” were particularly affected by the US sanctions.

She urged countries that imposed unilateral sanctions against Iran, especially the United States, to remove them.

European negotiators said there is an agreement on the table to revive the nuclear deal and that the US and Iran need to endorse it. Washington and Tehran are reportedly at odds over the removal of the US terrorist designation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The negotiations neared agreement in March before Russia demanded that its trade with Iran be exempted from western sanctions over its war in Ukraine, which added another obstacle to a final announcement.

Despite the deadlock, officials say the urgency to close the deal has grown as Iran’s nuclear programme has rapidly advanced.

Expand Autoplay Iranians chant slogans and hold a placard reading in Farsi "Your mistake was unintentional, your lie was intentional" during a demonstration outside Tehran's Amir Kabir University. AFP

In recent weeks, public anger over worsening economic conditions has mounted in Iran following price hikes of food staples under a new policy to amend the food subsidy system. Scattered protests have erupted in several provinces, with Iranian state-run media acknowledging nearly two-dozen arrests.

Bus drivers in Tehran seeking a 10 per cent pay increase walked off the job on Monday, paralysing parts of the capital, and teachers have gone on strike in cities and towns across Iran in the past few months to demand more pay and better working conditions.

In July last year, mass protests were held in Khuzestan province against severe water shortage amid accusations the government was diverting water to drill for oil.

The government denied this and blamed the water scarcity problem on sanctions that blocked imports of water pumps, as well as climate change.

Oil workers in dozens of companies staged strikes last year in protest over low pay and poor work conditions.

And, in 2019, what began as scattered protests over a surprise increase in fuel prices quickly spread into some of the biggest demonstrations in the 40-year history of the Iranian Republic.