Flights resume at Yemen's Sanaa airport as plane departs for Amman

Aircraft is carrying passengers seeking medical treatment in Jordan's capital

The resumption of flights at Sanaa Airport is an element of a UN-brokered two-month ceasefire that went into effect in early April. EPA
Ismaeel Naar
May 16, 2022

The first commercial flight in six years departed Sanaa airport in Yemen for the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The Yemenia plane carrying 126 passengers, including patients who require treatment abroad and their relatives, took off just after 9am (6am GMT), AFP reported.

The resumption of flights is an element of a UN-brokered two-month ceasefire that went into effect in early April.

The first flight was planned for April 24 but had to be scrapped after national carrier Yemenia said it did not receive the necessary permits.

On Sunday, Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak confirmed that the flight would take off on Monday "after great efforts from the Yemeni government, the Arab alliance, the UN envoy and the co-operation of our brothers in Jordan”.

- This is a developing story.

Updated: May 16, 2022, 7:26 AM
