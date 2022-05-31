Jury in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case deliberates for second day

A US jury has finished a second day of deliberations after a six-week trial to resolve defamation claims by Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard over their volatile and unhappy marriage.

The seven-person civil jury heard closing arguments on Friday and deliberated for about two hours before leaving for the long Memorial Day weekend.

Jurors on Tuesday deliberated for about seven hours in Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia. They are expected to resume deliberations on Wednesday.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, accusing her of libelling him with a 2018 opinion piece she wrote describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse".

Heard filed a $100m counter-claim against the Pirates of the Caribbean star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying their career.

Testimony featured lurid details of their short marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times.

During his testimony, Depp testified that he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who physically attacked him, several times.

During closing arguments, both sides told the jury that a verdict in their favour would give their clients their lives back.

