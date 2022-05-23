US would send military if China attacks Taiwan, says Joe Biden

The US would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, President Joe Biden said on Monday as he explained that the burden to protect the state was “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Biden’s remarks at a news conference in Tokyo were the most forceful presidential statements in support of self-governing in decades.

When asked if he was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if China invaded, he responded in the affirmative.

“That’s the commitment we made,” he added.

The US has traditionally avoided making explicit security guarantees to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defence treaty, instead maintaining a policy of “strategic ambiguity” about how far it would be willing to go if China invaded.

The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which has governed US relations with the island, does not require America to step in militarily to defend Taiwan if China invades, but makes it policy to ensure Taipei has the resources to defend itself and to prevent any unilateral change of status in Taiwan by Beijing.

A White House official said Mr Biden’s comments did not reflect a policy shift.

But his words drew a sharp response from China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin expressed “strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition” to Biden’s comments. “China has no room for compromise or concessions on issues involving China’s core interests such as sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He added: “China will take firm action to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests, and we will do what we say.”

Speaking alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Mr Biden said any effort by China to use force against Taiwan would “just not be appropriate” and added that it “will dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine".

China has stepped up its military posture and demands that Taiwan accept unification with the mainland.

“They’re already flirting with danger right now by flying so close and all the manoeuvres that are undertaken,” Mr Biden said of China’s recent drills and military manoeuvres.

Under the “one China” policy, the US recognises Beijing as the government of China and does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan. However, the US maintains unofficial contacts including a de facto embassy in Taipei and supplies military equipment for the island’s defence.

Mr Biden said it is his “expectation” that China would not try to seize Taiwan by force, but he added that assessment “depends upon just how strong the world makes clear that that kind of action is going to result in long-term disapprobation by the rest of the community".

He said that deterring China from attacking Taiwan was one reason it was important for Russian President Vladimir Putin to “pay a dear price for his barbarism in Ukraine”, lest other nations get the idea that such action is acceptable.

Fearing escalation with nuclear-armed Russia, Mr Biden quickly ruled out putting American forces into direct conflict with Moscow’s troops, but he has shipped billions of dollars in US military assistance that has helped Ukraine put up a stiffer-than-expected resistance to the onslaught.

This is not the first time Mr Biden has pledged to defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack, only for administration officials to later claim there had been no change to American policy.

He made a similar statement when asked during a CNN town hall in October.

Mr Biden’s comments came right before he formally launched a long-anticipated Indo-Pacific trade pact that excludes Taiwan.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the US wants to deepen its economic partnership with Taiwan on a one-to-one basis.