At least 11 dead after boat capsized off puerto Rico: US Coast Guard

Most of the survivors were reportedly from Haiti or the Dominican Republic

The US Coast Guard said that no one in the water was wearing a life preserver. AP
AFP
May 13, 2022

At least 11 people have died after their boat, carrying an unknown number of people, overturned off the coast of Puerto Rico, the US Coast Guard said on Thursday.

"As of 6 PM Thursday (2200 GMT), responding partner agency units have rescued 31 survivors, 11 female and 20 male. 11 deceased have been recovered," said the Coast Guard in a tweet.

A spokesperson for the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told AFP that the shipwreck occurred16 kilometres north of Desecheo Island, an uninhabited US territory between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The spokesperson noted that most of the survivors were from Haiti or the Dominican Republic.

The US Coast Guard said in a statement earlier on Thursday that the capsized vessel was suspected of "taking part in an illegal voyage".

Just before noon, a CBP helicopter spotted the boat and a number of people in the water who appeared not to be wearing life jackets, the statement said.

Multiple rescue helicopters were launched and a Coast Guard vessel was diverted to assist in the recovery.

The statement also noted that CBP and Puerto Rican units were responding to help in the recovery effort.

In March, hundreds of Haitians landed in sailboats on the Florida coast while over 100 were intercepted off the Bahamas by the US Coast Guard.

Updated: May 13, 2022, 12:18 AM
HaitiDominican RepublicPuerto RicoMigrants
